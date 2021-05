KUALA LUMPUR: A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan at 9.27am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the epicentre was located 95 kilometers (km) east of Sendai, Japan and the quake occurred at a depth of 80 km.

MetMalaysia in its initial assessment found that the quake did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. -Bernama