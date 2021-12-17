Strong support should be shown to the Prime Minister — Annuar (Updated)

KOTA BHARU: Strong support and confidence should be given to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he had proven his competence by administering the country in the first three months with excellence.

Ketereh Umno division chief, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said it was clear in the period that success was achieved through the Malaysian Family.

“All policies and plans organised by the Prime Minister show signs that the government was on the right track.

“Therefore, he should be given sufficient opportunities until the end of the 14th Parliament in 2023,” he said after opening the Ketereh Umno division delegates’ meeting at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan, here today.

Earlier Ketereh Umno unanimously passed the motion to pledge its full support for Ismail Sabri until 2023 in the effort to rehabilitate the country from the economic, people security, politics and social aspects.

Commenting further, Annuar said to ensure the agenda of protecting the people is sustained, Ismail Sabri is seen as being capable of bringing the various plans in the right direction.

Annuar who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said the agenda had been planned by the Prime Minister to bring progress to the country.

“The Prime Minister should be given the widest possible space to lead the country,“ he said.

In another development, Annuar is of the opinion that the Umno election should be expedited to enable the party to focus on preparing for the 15th general election (GE15) after that.

“However, the decision on the general election is a government decision with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine when is the date for the general election.

“Besides, the faster we deal with the party election, the faster we could prepare for GE15,” he said.

When opening the meeting, Annuar called on Umno to continue playing its roles to lead and unite Malay political parties and should continue the cooperation and collaboration with PAS.

He said the cooperation of all quarters and parties is necessary for the development of a more harmonious and peaceful country. — Bernama