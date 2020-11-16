Student charged with murder of Siti Nur Surya

MARANG: A Form Six student was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of her friend, Siti Nur Surya Ismail, last Nov 1.

However, no plea was recorded from Siti Nur Athirah Azmi, 19, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda.

Siti Nur Athirah, who was clad in the purple police lock-up uniform, looked calm when she arrived at the court at 9.36am, and waved to family members who had been waiting for her in the court compound as they waved and called out her name.

According to the charge, made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Siti Nur Athirah was alleged to have murdered Siti Nur Suraya, 19, between 8.30am and 9.30am on Nov 1, 2020, in a house in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Jalan Bukit Tadok, Telemong, in Hulu Terengganu.

She faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah, while lawyer Mazlan Md Zain, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented the accused.

The court set Jan 10 next year for mention. — Bernama