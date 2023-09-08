Study: Lack of signages, ramps issues faced by PwD group

It also found damaged footpaths, PwD parking spaces that do not comply with MS1184 specifications and no signage for them.

PUTRAJAYA: The lack of signages and directions makes it difficult for persons with disabilities (PwD) to look for toilets and designated parking for the group, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said today.

This was among the findings of an access audit study carried out by KAED Universal Design Unit (KUDU) of the International Islamic University’s Department of Architecture and Environmental Design from 2011 to 2022 on the accessibility of PwD in public, commercial, institutional and religious premises as well as recreational parks, outdoor, transportation and health facilities.

KPWKM, in a statement today, said another finding was the absence of ramps for the use of wheelchair-bound PwD, in addition to ramps that are quite steep and which do not meet MS1184 standards.

It also found damaged footpaths, PwD parking spaces that do not comply with MS1184 specifications and no signage for them.

“Toilets are quite small and the mirrors are too high and do not follow the specifications, making it difficult for PwD using wheelchairs to use the facilities,“ said the ministry.

The findings were presented at the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (MKBOKU) chaired by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri on Tuesday.

Based on the findings, KPWKM said several recommendations have been presented, among others, the standardisation of policies and guidelines for Universal Design and the Built Environment for the whole country.

Also recommended is the establishment of a team or Universal Design Unit in the Technical Department, relevant local authorities for the purpose of pro-consultation, reviewing development plans and monitoring universal design in new development projects.

KPWKM said the access audit study at 195 premises, involving two to three local authorities also gave a five-star rating to 13 premises while 40 premises received a four-star rating.

In addition, 89 premises were given a three-star rating, 48 premises (two stars) and only five premises got a one-star rating.-Bernama