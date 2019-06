PETALING JAYA: The presence of police personnel in the task force to reinvestigate the forced the disappearances of Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh is absurd, Suaram said today.

The Human Rights group said there is substantial doubt as to whether the police personnel in the task force could conduct the investigation without being partial to their colleagues.

“The establishment of the task force is intended to bring perpetrators that orchestrated the disappearance of these individuals to justice,” Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said in a statement.

“The task force should comprise independent individuals and experts that could uncover the hidden truths behind the disappearance of the two individuals and ensure justice is done for the victims and their family.”

He said the police personnel could unduly influence the course of the task force.

“The Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) is correct. The government cannot please everyone,” Sevan said.

“The question is, why did the government choose to please the alleged perpetrators by forming a compromised task force and not please Malaysians who are seeking justice for the disappeared?”