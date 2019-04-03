Suhakam: Amri a victim of enforced disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat was a victim of enforced disappearance, the Suhakam inquiry panel revealed today.

Suhakam commissioner Mah Weng Kwai said the panel was unanimous in deciding that state agents were involved, based on evidence unearthed in the year-long public inquiry. Amri went missing three years ago

“The evidence proves that he was abducted by state agents. There was no evidence he was detained by police, but he was taken away,” he said at the Suhakam inquiry today.

