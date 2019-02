KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) condemned the action of Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz following his statements in a recent ceramah in Semenyih that were racist in nature.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Razali Ismail said, Nazri’s statement on the appointment of the Chief Judge, the Attorney-General and Finance Minister from among non-Malays could trigger racial hatred and dissatisfaction among the people.

‘’There is no law which determines that the posts must be filled by a person who is a Malay, it is subject to the discretion and consideration of the government to appoint anybody who is the best in carrying out his role for the people of Malaysia and not just the Malay race.

“The outdated view on racism should not be tolerated in the new Malaysia including in the employment sector especially in the public service intake because efficiency must be taken into account as the leading factor in an appointment,‘’ he said in a statement today.

He characterised the action as an attempt to win the Semenyih state by-election.

He explained that Suhakam acknowledged the privileged position of the Malays as embodied in the federal constitution, but the protection of the position did not conflict with the appointments of non-Malays in the posts.

Razali also criticised Nazri’s statement on the death of a Fire and Rescue Department personnel, fireman Mohammed Adib Mohd Kassim which was not championed because the Attorney-General was not a Malay.

“The Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has directed the inquest into the death of Mohammed Adib to be carried out under Section 339 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code and has rejected the provisional proposal to suspend the inquest pending hearing on March 4 because his death involved public interests.

“Penalties can only be imposed after all the legal processes have been completed,“ he said.

According to him, observing the statements were made by a politician with a position, Suhakam repeated its call that the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) be ratified to obstruct and eradicate all manifestations and practices of hatred of people, religions and nations. — Bernama