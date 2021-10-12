SUKE contractors fined RM300,000 over failure to ensure safety at construction site

KUALA LUMPUR: Two contractors involved in the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) project have been fined a total of RM300,000 for failing to ensure site safety that resulted in a fatal accident on March 22.

Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia in a statement said the main contractor for Package CA3 (CH4200-CH7800 alignment) Muhibah Perniagaan dan Pembinaan Sdn Bhd was fined RM100,000, while subcontractor China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd was slapped with an RM200,000 penalty.

Disciplinary proceedings held by the board on Sept 20 also found both the contractors to have violated Section 34B (1))(b) of the CIDB Act which states that it is the contractor’s duty to ensure the safety of buildings and construction work either during or after construction.

If the contractor fails to ensure safety, CIDB may impose a penalty not exceeding RM500,000 on the contractor.

On March 22, three foreign workers were crushed to death while a motorist was seriously injured when the crane gantry toppled over at the highway construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai in Cheras.

“To ensure public safety, and determine work measures for the SUKE project, CIDB also recommends that the contractor have a safety audit done by a third party on the safety of the project, working methods and operation and management of the construction site,” the statement said.

In November last year, the main contractor and subcontractor of package CA2 of the SUKE project were fined RM80,000 and RM100,000 respectively, following an incident in which a concrete slab fell from the elevated highway and crushed a passing vehicle on Sept 19, 2020.

In the meantime, CIDB chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said CIDB took every construction site accident seriously and reminded industry players to always remain committed to improve safety aspects as well as occupational safety and health measures at work sites.

