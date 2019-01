PEKAN: Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, proclaimed today as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, expressed his deep feeling of sadness when thinking of the good deeds and sacrifices of his father, whom he replaced, and that of his late mother, Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Muhammad.

His voice choked with emotion and by wiping away his tears with a handkerchief, sadness was clearly written on Sultan Abdullah’s face.

“Therefore, I appeal that all the people lift their palms in prayer, if they may, to seek protection and blessings from The Almighty for Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah.

“Together, we could also extend our ‘doa’ to Almarhumah, Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tengku Ampuan Hajah Afzan Tengku Muhammad,” he added.

Sultan Abdullah also poignantly recalled growing up with his mother around, whom he described as steadfast, patient and who raised her children while full of love.

The air of sadness was also felt by some 1,600 guests including members of the Pahang royal family, and state government and commmunity leaders at the proclamation of Sultan Abdullah as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, with the ceremony held at the throne room of Istana Abu Bakar, here. It was carried live by RTM’s TV1.

The Sultanah of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was visibly moved by the sultan’s speech, while his eldest sister Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Wangsa Pahang, Tengku Meriam Sultan Ahmad Shah, was also seen wiping away her tears.

January 15, 2019 was a historic day as the people of Pahang and elsewhere watched the proclamation of the sixth Sultan of Pahang in a modern era, with the ceremony taking about one hour.

The proclamation of Sultan Abdullah as state ruler was unanimously agreed upon by the Pahang Royal Council at a special meeting held in the federal capital last Friday.

The decision was made due to Sultan Ahmad Shah’s illness, which has rendered him incapable of carrying out his duties as ruler. — Bernama