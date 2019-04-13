Sultan Ibrahim accepts Osman Sapian’s resignation

JOHOR BARU: Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has accepted the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian as the Mentri Besar of Johor at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here, at 10am today.

Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said Sultan Ibrahim had also consented to appointing the new Mentri Besar to replace Osman.

The ceremony to hand over the letter of credential and declaration of the appointment of the new Mentri Besar will be held at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene, here, at 9.30am tomorrow, said Azmi in a statement here today.

Osman’s resigation, effective Monday (April 8), was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week.

Osman, 67, the 16th Mentri Besar of Johor, is believed to be the shortest-serving menteri besar, less than 11 months after taking the oath of office on May 12 last year following Pakatan Harapan’s victory at the 14th general election. — Bernama