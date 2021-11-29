Sultan Ibrahim confers DMIJ on four individuals

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix), today conferred the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Yang Kedua, Datuk Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), on four individuals.

According to a post uploaded on the Sultan of Johor’s official Facebook account, the recipients of the DMIJ award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, are Johor legal adviser Amir Nasruddin; Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and former Malaysian Ambassador to Bahrain, Agus Salim Yusof.

Another recipient of the DMIJ was Kota Tinggi district officer Hazlina Jalil, which carries the title Datin Paduka.

The investiture ceremony, in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s birthday, was held at the Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru.

Sultan Ibrahim also conferred the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Ketiga Setia Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SIJ) to four individuals.

“The recipients of SIJ are Tangkak district officer Mohammed Shakib Ali, Johor Public Works Department director Abu Bakar Abd Aziz, Johor Statistics Department director Wan Mohd Shahrulnizam Wan Mohd Najuri and Johor Islamic Religious Department Family Development Division principal assistant director, Maimunah Othman,” read the statement.

Also present at the ceremony was Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

-Bernama