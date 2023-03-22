Sultan Ibrahim: Don’t stir up conflict among Bangsa Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today stressed that no party should attempt any effort to disrupt unity among the people of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim said the ‘Bangsa Johor’ concept, which unites the people of Johor made up of various races, has prevailed for a long time in this state.

Therefore, His Majesty said all Johoreans must reject any form of extremism that could cause disharmony between the people of various races and religions.

“For years, I have always emphasised and reminded everyone that mutual understanding and respect between races is the backbone of the unity of the Johor people.

“I warn against any attempt from any party that wants to create disunity or divide the people, “ the Ruler said in a statement issued by the Royal Press Office to BERNAMA today, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration tomorrow.

His Majesty added that Bangsa Johor which has remained harmonious and united has not only made its people better but has also brought prosperity to the state.

“Stay away from jealousy, revenge and prejudice because it is a dangerous disease that is harmful to society and the country,“ said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for channeling a big allocation to Johor in Budget 2023.

“Alhamdulillah and may the good relationship between the federal government and the state government continue to be strengthened for the prosperity of the state and its people,“ he said. - Bernama