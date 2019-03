JOHOR BARU: The remains of Tengku Zanariah Almarhum Tengku Ahmad, the stepmother of Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, were laid to rest at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum, here at 2pm today.

Tengku Zanariah’s remains were laid to rest along the same row of her mother, Che Puan Hajjah Fatima’s grave.

Before the funeral, a talkin and tahlil reading were performed by Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

Tengku Zanariah’s remains arrived at the Royal Mausoleum by a private ambulance of the Sultan of Johor.

Also accompanying her remains were Sultan Ibrahim and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present at the mausoleum were Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was also present at the mausoleum.

Earlier, Tengku Zanariah’s remains were placed at the Balai Mengadap Istana Bukit Serene before the burial.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’yatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were at the palace to pay their last respects.

Also paying their last respects were Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Tengku Zanariah’s death was made known through a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page and instagram account where a picture of his stepmother and the words “Al Fatihah” was posted at 8.10am today. — Bernama