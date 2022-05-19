Sultan Nazrin briefed on fiery crash involving 5 USAS students

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) was today briefed and given a report on the fiery crash at KM246 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near here last week that resulted in the death of five students of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS).

The one hour-long closed-door briefing, held at USAS, was conducted by USAS vice-chancellor Tan Sri Prof Dr Nordin Kardi, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid and Taiping Hospital Forensic Department head Dr N. Murali.

Also present at the briefing were USAS Board Member Chairman Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali, Director General of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) Datuk Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman and PLUS Northern Region Branch manager Kassim Ismail.

Earlier, the sultan, who arrived at the compound of the USAS administration office building at about 11 am, was welcomed by Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd. Zolkafly Aaron and other top management officials of the university.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Suaidi, in a press statement, said Sultan Nazrin, in expressing his sadness over the incident that befell the USAS students, also handed over his contribution of RM50,000 to Dr Nordin to be given to the families of the five victims.

“His Highness is of the view that many preventive measures can and should be taken, and ordered all relevant parties to make this tragedy a lesson, as well as to identify and accept the weaknesses that exist for improvement, especially from the point of view of law enforcement and regulations so that such a tragic accident can be avoided ,” he said.

According to him, Sultan Nazrin also expressed sympathy and condolences to the parents and family members of the victims for the loss of their loved one.

His Highness prayed that they ( parents and family members of the victims) would be given the strength and perseverance in facing the situation and prayed that the souls of the five victims be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious, he said.

The five students who were killed in the crash were identified as Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, from Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor; Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, from Cukai, Terengganu; Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23, from Senai, Johor; Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, from Batu Caves, Selangor; and Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, from Parit Buntar. — Bernama