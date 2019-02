KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today received the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati (First Class) award from the Johor Sultan.

The Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Johor (DK1) award was presented to the Perak ruler by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at a ceremony held at Istana Perak, here, today.

It was witnessed by the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian; Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli, its secretary Datuk Abdul Latiff Yusof and advisor Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot, and State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

On the Perak side, it was witnessed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu; Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja, Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin; Orang Kaya-Kaya Seri Adika Raja Shahbandar Muda, Datuk Seri Mohamad Othman Zainal Azim and Orang Kaya-Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan, Datuk Dr Afifi Al-Akiti.

Also present were members of the Dewan Negara Perak, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin. — Bernama