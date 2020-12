IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix), has ordered political parties in the state to find the best formula to form a new state government.

Perak Dewan Negara member Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said this was conveyed by Sultan Nazrin during an audience by leaders of several political parties today.

“All views (by the political party leadership) are heard, but it is not the responsibility of Sultan Nazrin to interfere in the affairs of the political parties and the Sultan can only advise for them to find the best formula to form a new government and on new state leadership ,“ he said.

He told this to reporters outside the grounds of Istana Kinta, here when met after the political party leaders had an audience with Sultan Nazrin.

The political party leaders include Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi and Perak UMNO liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamed.

Tomorrow UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Nazrin at Istana Kinta, Ipoh at 10 am.

Asked whether the Palace had been informed on the list of candidates for the Menteri Besar post, Mohd Annuar said it was understood that the matter was still being negotiated by the political parties concerned.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain the majority support of the state assemblymen in the motion of vote of confidence on the menteri besar at the state assembly sitting as he only secured 10 votes, while 48 voted against him and one abstained.

The motion was brought by Pengkalan Baru assemblyman of Barisan Nasional, Datuk Abd Manap Hashim.

The Perak assembly consists 25 BN assemblymen (from UMNO), 16 (DAP), Bersatu (five), Amanah (five), PKR (three), PAS (three) and one each from Gerakan and Independent.

