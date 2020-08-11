Sultan of Johor wants action taken against restaurant serving exotic meat

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (pix) yesterday warned restaurant owners in the state to stop selling exotic meat.

He said any party which continued to do so would face stern action from the authorities.

“You will face action if caught,“ the Sultan of Johor was quoted as saying to the Royal Press Office (RPO) in a post uploaded on Facebook yesterday.

The warning comes following the arrest of several suspects involved in large-scale poaching activities thanks to the information provided by Sultan Ibrahim in another recent post.

On Sunday, the Sultan of Johor said the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and the police were conducting an investigation into the illegal hunting activities.

He said the poachers were also suspected of selling the exotic meat to restaurants.

“The distribution of this exotic meat needs to be stopped immediately. I’m giving a final warning to the restaurant owners involved,” he added. — Bernama