Sultan of Kedah: Gov't officers should possess on-the-field skills in facing disasters

PUTRAJAYA: Government officers need to equip themselves with on-the-field skills in facing any disaster in the country, says the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix).

With the country often being hit by unexpected natural disasters, His Royal Highness said it was essential to have officers capable of organising strategies and implementing them well during such times.

“On-the-field skills are a must to navigate and mobilise the assets and machinery of the government and agencies when carrying out recovery actions following natural disasters that affect the people,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the Kedah State Administrative Officers Leadership Programme and the 2023 Executive Week Course here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin, who is also the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Malay Regiment and the Royal Service Corps, said the leadership programme based on the military module was capable of empowering the self-esteem of government officers to deal with any scenario faced in the future.

He added that such a programme was among the best approaches to streamlining the strategy and management mechanism of an organisation.

Meanwhile, expressing sadness over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the cruelty of the Zionist regime against civilians, Sultan Sallehuddin called on the people to always be grateful for the local heroes who fought and sacrificed to ensure the country was freed from colonialism.

With Malaysia now peaceful and independent, His Royal Highness said it was the responsibility of civil servants such as the Kedah Civil Service (KCS) and diplomatic administrative officers to be ready to carry out their responsibilities at all times.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin also handed over certificates to 82 participants of the Executive Week Course organised by the National Resilience College held to strengthen awareness of security aspects, as well as its role in the development of national stability. -Bernama