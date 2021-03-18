Sultan Sharafuddin happy with immunisation programme in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has expressed his happiness when he learned that over 90 percent of frontliners at government hospitals in the state have received their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Istana Alam Shah, in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, said Sultan Sharafuddin has always obtained the latest updates on Covid-19 and vaccination statistics from the Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

The statement added that those who have been inoculated at government hospitals comprised doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers as well as support staff who have been directly involved in treating Covid-19 patients.

“The Sultan also learned that over 50 percent of frontliners at private hospitals in Selangor have received their Covid-19 vaccine shots and all of them are expected to be inoculated by the end of March.

“His Royal Highness is delighted and praised all frontliners in Selangor hospitals who have carried out their responsibilities well so far,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Sultan Sharafuddin also hoped that after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the frontliners would be able to serve the people more calmly and safely without any pressure.

The Ruler also advised the people in the state who are eligible to receive the vaccine to immediately register themselves as vaccine recipients through the provided channels.

“His Royal Highness reminded the people not to be negligent despite being vaccinated and to continue to adhere to the new norm practices and standard operating procedures such as maintaining good personal hygiene and physical distance and wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said. — Bernama