  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Sumatran rhino’s health worrying

19 May 2019 / 19:51 H.
    Sumatran rhino’s health worrying
    This undated handout photo released by the Sabah Wildlife Department on Dec 20, 2017 shows a wildlife official (C) attending to female Sumatran rhino named Iman at the Tabin Wildlife Reserve in Lahad Datu, on the island of Borneo. — AFP

KOTA KINABALU: Tam, the last Sumatran rhinocerous in Malaysia, is not in the best of health, said Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Christina Liew.

She said that Tam’s health condition was becoming more serious and worrying.

“His appetite and level of activity have dropped suddenly since the end of April and, currently, Tam is being given medicine daily because some of his internal organs are not functioning well,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said Tam was caught in Kretam in August 2008 and had been taken out of the jungle which had been turned into an oil palm plantation.

“Tam was then taken to the Tabin Wildlife Forest Reserve. Tam is one of the Sumatran rhinocerous in Malaysia, other than Iman, which is the only female Sumatran rhinocerous in Malaysia,“ she said.

In June, 2017, Puntung, one of the last three Sumatran rhinocerous at that time, died after it was euthanised, after suffering from skin cancer in the Tabin Wildlife Forest Reserve. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast