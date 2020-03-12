Sungai Buloh designated as hospital to handle Covid-19 outbreak

SUNGAI BULOH: Sungai Buloh hospital has been designated as the hospital to handle the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. There are 12 other hospitals in the country that are also equipped to tackle the virus threat.

Newly minted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said these 12 hospitals have laboratories to test for the virus and 57 hospitals that can handle screening for suspected cases.

“If there is an increase in cases in all parts of Malaysia at the same time, we will refer them to Sungai Buloh Hospital as a priority,” he said at a press conference after visiting Sungai Buloh Hospital today.

He added there are enough beds, wards and hospital staff in Sungai Buloh Hospital to cope in the event of a sudden surge in the number of infected people, adding the hospital can cater up to 772 patients at one time.

He advised mass gatherings and events to be postponed or cut down to minimise the risk of getting infected.

He said the situation is under control and there is no need to declare an alert like what Singapore has done, calling the Covid-19 situation an orange alert.

On the Seri Petaling mosque where many gathered for a public gathering, Adham said the mosque would undergo a decontamination exercise.

He said the government had collected RM1 million so far for the Covid-19 fund, and each patient who is self-employed will receive RM100 in the event he or she is quarantined for 14 days.

“The Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Agency will handle the distribution of such funds.”