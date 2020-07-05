Sungai Golok flood mitigation project will benefit 45,700 residents

PASIR MAS: The government has initiated the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) in Sungai Golok to address the flood problem that has hit the area every year.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the RM1.029 billion project would be undertaken in stages for a comprehensive three-phase solution.

“The first phase of the project currently underway is expected to be completed by April 2022 involving a cost of RM300 million.

“The project will benefit 45,700 residents covering an area of 225 square kilometres (km),“ he told reporters after visiting the PLSB Project site, Sungai Golok (Kesban), here today.

Also present were Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang and State Works, Infrastructure, Transportation and Utilities Committee chairman, Datuk Azami Mohd Nor.

Tuan Ibrahim said the key components of the project were the flood mitigation work and improving the estuary of Sungai Golok.

“The components of the flood mitigation work include the construction of flood bunds along Sungai Golok (26 km), Sungai Mentua (8km), Sungai Lemal, Lanchang (19km) and the construction of a water gate at Kuala Jambu.

“Improvement works at the mouth of the Golok River will also be undertaken with the construction of a wall (dyke) and the provision of boating routes,“ he added. - Bernama