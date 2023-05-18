Sungai Muda is not polluted: Kedah DOE

ALOR SETAR: The water quality of Sungai Muda was not affected by pollution, despite damage to a control gate of Ampang Jajar Sungai Muda, which opened without warning on Saturday night, causing a sudden drop in the river’s water level.

Kedah Environment Department director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said according to the measurements taken by the automatic monitoring station in Pinang Tunggal, the quality of the river water is still under control and can be treated to be used as a source of drinking water in Kedah.

“So far, Sungai Muda is not polluted. We are constantly monitoring the water quality,” she said after attending the state Environment Department’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change was reported as saying that the faulty opening of a control gate at Ampang Jajar Sungai Muda on May 13, caused the water level to recede to 0.67 metres from 1.85 metres.

The Sungai Muda River Basin office (PLSM) took immediate action to close the gate manually at 7.30 am the following day.

The gate opened without warning last Saturday was due to a technical malfunction in the supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) system.

In a separate matter, Sharifah Zakiah said DOE will conduct patrols daily to monitor open burning activities in the current hot weather to prevent them from spreading and sparking fire.

She also urged people to avoid open burning to preserve air quality standards and prevent wildfires.

Those conducting large open or industrial burning can be charged under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, she added. - Bernama