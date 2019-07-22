Sungai Selangor, Rantau Panjang water treatment plants resume operations

SHAH ALAM: Operations at the Sungai Selangor phases 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plants which were shut down yesterday due to diesel pollution have been resumed at about 3.30am today.

Head of the Communications and Consumer Relations Department, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, Abdul Raof Ahmad said work was still being conducted to improve and stabilise the water level in the ponds and level of pressure in the distribution system to resume water supply in stages.

“Water tankers will be sent to the customers in critical and emergency locations as this incident caused a large-scale disruption, customers can request for assistance at the One-Stop Service Centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Raof said Pengurusan Air Selangor was working with related agencies to provide assistance and resume water supply to the affected areas.

Yesterday, it announced that diesel pollution from raw water sources in Sungai Selangor was detected at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants phases 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant.

This is the second time for these water treatment plants were shut down in less than a week after the first incident on Friday due to odour pollution.

Operations at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant was stopped at 6pm yesterday, followed by the other plants at 8pm and 8.15pm. — Bernama