Sungai Tawakal scheduled waste believed from another location - Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: The scheduled waste that has caused pollution in Sungai Tawakal in Kampung Baru Sri Aman, Kempas here on Tuesday, is believed to have been brought into the area from a different location.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) , however, said that the matter was still under investigation, in collaboration with the Johor Department of Environment (DOE).

According to him the interrogation of nine suspects, including the owner of the premises, who were under remand, was still ongoing.

“We are still assisting and cooperating with the DOE and there may be follow-up operations. We believe the lorry was ferrying this waste chemical from another location.

“Thus far, it only involved the premises that we raided that day. That is why we need to conduct a follow-up operation. Insya-Allah we will identify how these waste materials were brought for disposal,” he said in a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters, today.

Meanwhile, Johor DOE director, Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff, was reported to have said that another suspect who was arrested yesterday, had been released on police bail, while the case was being investigated under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

In the 10 pm incident on Tuesday, four women were rushed to hospital due to shortness of breath, while 102 residents from 25 families in the village were evacuated following the foul smell, believed to have been caused by scheduled waste dumped into the river.- Bernama