KUANTAN: A supervisor who wanted to take a loan for the purpose of investing in a business ended up losing RM79,636 to a non-existent online loan company.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 31-year-old victim claimed the amount was paid for the administration of the loan.

The victim claimed to have spotted the loan advertisement on Facebook on April 19, and had filled up and submitted an application form online on the same day.

“Three days later, the victim claimed to have received a phone call from the suspect and he informed that he wanted to apply for a RM500,000 loan to expand his oil palm plantation business.

“The victim was asked to provide his personal documents including bank statements and a copy of his identity card which he handed over on April 22,” Mohd Wazir told reporters here, today.

He said the victim received a letter that his loan has been approved on the same day, and was asked to make several payments. The victim transferred cash totalling RM79,636 from his account into 13 separate account numbers provided by the bogus loan company.

The victim finally lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday evening, on realising he had been cheated when he did not receive the promised money.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted. - Bernama