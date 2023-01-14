Supply, prices of cooking oil to stabilise once foreign labour shortage resolved

JOHOR BAHRU: Cooking oil supply and pricing issues are expected to stabilise after the plantation industry players have resolved the problem over foreign labour shortage.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the industry players are claiming that both issues were due to shortage of manpower which led to supply shortages and price increases.

He said that the ministry was in the final stages of discussion about the issue with the industry players concerned and they hope to settle the problem soon.

“For now, the Cabinet has made an important decision to focus on the issue of foreign workers which we have targeted to solve in three months, so by the end of March, we should be able to provide enough workers to all sectors, especially the construction and plantation sectors. That is our priority.

“The outcome of our meeting with the plantation sector, namely the oil palm industry players, they are willing to talk about the price and even ensure that the price could be stabilised if they get enough workers,“ he told reporters after officiating a calligraphy competition in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at Paradigm Mall here today.

On the issue of egg shortage, especially grade A eggs, Salahuddin said the matter is expected to be resolved in a couple of months.

“We have already had engagement sessions with suppliers and we are working to ensure that there is adequate supply.

“We have also not decided to restrict egg exports as production is currently at 112 per cent. At the moment, local supply is lacking but that will be solved in the next few months,“ he said.

On school canteen operators increasing food prices dramatically, the Pulai MP said it was important for the community especially parents to lodge a complaint directly to the ministry so that immediate action can be taken. - Bernama