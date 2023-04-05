Support, cooperation from all state governments vital to strengthen Unity Government: Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said cooperation between the federal and the state governments, regardless of their political ideology, must prevail and be strengthened for the sake of the people at large.

Ahmad Zahid said the current Unity Government has a bigger agenda in moving forward and to develop the country, therefore, difference in political ideology, need to be swept aside, as disunity will lead to instability, like what had happened in the past.

“The formation of the Unity Government, the Malaysia MADANI concept that we all support, must be given priority because what is important is the progress and welfare of the people.

“We have now formed a government under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with the support of 19 different parties,“ he said after attending the Umno Sabah Liaison Committee Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, here today.

Umno Sabah Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was also present.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno President said the current Unity Government which is stable with 148 Members of Parliament providing support, must be strengthened by ending various political polemics and by not not raising new issues that can derail such efforts.

“This is to ensure a politically stable (Malaysia) and to progress economically because the main focus is on the progress of the people,” he said. - Bernama