Support or quit, Nur Jazlan tells newly elected BN MPs

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional MPs who is against top leadership’s decision should quit former Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed reportedly said.

The Umno Pulai chief reminded the newly elected MPs they signed a pledge to give party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the mandate to determine any political cooperation in the formation of the government before they were confirmed as candidates for the general election, FMT reports.

“I think the BN MPs who oppose Zahid on this matter actually want to be fired on purpose so they can become independent MPs and can support a prime ministerial candidate who is not backed by BN,” he said.

“I urge these BN MPs to resign if they are sincere in their political struggle and for the sake of Umno and BN’s future.”