Suria’s family to be given temporary shelter at Sri Johor Flat — Rina Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: The seven family members who had living under the Jalan Loke Yew 6 pedestrian bridge for the past two years, as viraled recently, will be given temporary shelter at Sri Johor Cheras Flat, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

In addition, Rina said four of Private Suria Mohamad Hassan’s children will also be receiving child assistance aid under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) starting next month.

She said Suria, his wife and their five children aged two to 14, had been living under the bridge without electricity supply and to cook, they had been using firewood.

“They have been living in poverty here (under the bridge) for the past two years, even before the pandemic. We sometimes overlook things. The family, especially his children need help as they are still in school. They must be given a place and education so that they will not be left behind.

“I understand that DBKL will take a week to finalise the housing matters but for now the transit house will be their home,“ she told reporters after meeting the military veteran, here, today.

She said Suria’s family had received food basket aid and financial support from the ministry and the National Welfare Foundation.

“The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council and the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) are also helping.

“The family had received JHEV assistance before but not from JKM...as Suria needs psychological support too, JKM will also provide him counselling services,” she said.

Earlier today, MAF JHEV in a statement said it will monitor the fate of the retired soldier’s family until they are provided a home, adding that the agency and Federal Territories Baitumal had taken care of the family’s needs last week. — Bernama