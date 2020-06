KUALA SELANGOR: The Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) survivors’ pension benefit is an unexpected aid in easing the burden of dependants, said a widow of a TV3 employee.

Sharanizawati Shaari, 38, who received the pension benefit today said that despite the sudden death of her husband, Mohamed Shamry Saiful Bahri on May 20, she was grateful to receive a call from Socso for the handover of the funds.

“Although we as a family are still saddened by the passing of my husband who didn’t show any symptoms of an illness, the benefits received from Socso can help ease the pain.

“This assistance will be used to raise our children,“ she told reporters here today.

Earlier, Selangor Socso deputy director, Mohammad Ramli Ahmad Dahalan presented the survivors’ pension and funeral benefits worth RM2,000 to Sharanizawati at her home in Sri Pristina, Sungai Buloh.

The deceased Mohamed Shamry, 39, who worked for TV3’s information technology department for 18 years, died four days before the recent Aidilfitri celebration due to brain hemorrhage complications.

He is survived by a widow and three children Muhammad Sheth Samuel, 11, Muhammad Sheth Shazriel, 9, and Muhammad Sheth Shafeydaniell, 5.

Mohammad Ramli said the Socso Prihatin team always took proactive measures by reviewing contributions as soon as they received information on workers’ deaths including those that went viral on social media, to provide assistance.

“In this case, the review found that the deceased was entitled to the survivor’s and funeral benefits we tried to expedite the payments.

“We will do our best to assist the beneficiaries of Socso contributors who are entitled to benefits. We only hope that Socso contributors and the beneficiaries are aware of their rights and would contact us immediately in the event of death or should they be stricken with chronic illness,” he said.

He also explained that should the next-of-kin find out that they are eligible for Socso benefits, it is advisable that they apply for help immediately. - Bernama