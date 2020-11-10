Suspect arrested for threatening vape shop worker

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who claimed to be a political secretary of a cabinet minister was arrested by police after he threatened and manhandled a vape shop employee at Wangsa Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa here.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the incident occured on Nov 3 when two men and a woman had gone to the victim’s workplace at about 4.30pm where one of them manhandled him.

He said a suspect grabbed the victim by his shirt and warned him not to be rude while pointing a pair of scissors at him.

“The suspect drove the victim and forced him to reveal where his employer lived. After the victim did so, the suspet dropped him off by the road shoulder and left,“ he said.

Fadzil said police began tracing the suspects soon after the victim lodged a police report before arresting him yesterday.

“The suspect claimed he works as a political secretary of a cabinet minister. However, the office of the minister concerned denied this following checks by police. A search for the suspect’s accomplices are ongoing,“ he said.

Fadzil said the suspect who is in police custody under a four-day remand order is being investigated for criminal intimidation.