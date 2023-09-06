Suspect who allegedly abused 23-month-old baby girl has 13 criminal records

PETALING JAYA: The local male suspect who allegedly abused a 23-month-old baby girl at Desa Rejang public housing, Setapak here, has 13 criminal records, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said the suspect had been convicted for various criminal and drug offenses with one case still pending in Lanchang, Pahang for investigations under Section 42 of the Penal Code.

“The baby’s mother is an 18-year-old revert and has been living with the suspect for two months.

“During the period, both mother and child had been locked up in separate rooms by the suspect, “ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the victim, being quite an active child was beaten and locked up for making too much noise.

He said the suspect tried to teach the baby to be quiet but failed and started to take extreme measures.

“The suspect is in possession of someone else’s identity card and had failed to produce his,” he said adding that a urine test found him positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and he is now on a seven-day remand.

He said the motive of the incident was still under investigation though the suspect had stated that he hit the little girl because she was making too much noise.

Mohd Shuhaily said the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) of IPK Kuala Lumpur has opened an investigation paper under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, Regulation 25(2) of the National Registration Act as well as Section 15 (1) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old suspect was detained at an apartment in Taman Kepong Indah, here.

Subsequently, the public with any information on the case was urged to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or go to the nearest police station. -BERNAMA