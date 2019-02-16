Suspect who stabbed octogenarian to death succumbs to injuries

IPOH: A suspect who fatally stabbed a senior citizen during a scuffle between neighbours in a building at Jalan Theater, here on Feb 2, died today while undergoing treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the 30-year-old man who had been in coma for 14 days was pronounced dead at 12.55pm.

“The suspect had been on life-support machine and according to doctors the cause of death was due to traumatic brain injuries and septic shock,” he said when contacted here today.

A post-mortem would be carried out tomorrow, he added.

On Feb 2, an 83-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed in the chest by the suspect who also sustained serious injuries in the fight.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief ACP Anuar Othman in a statement issued on the day of the incident said, the fight involved three men and a woman.

He said the fight started with a misunderstanding between the elderly man and the suspect who were neighbours in the three-storey building.

According to him, a woman who was also a tenant in the building tried to separate the two but the younger man turned on her and strangled her. The woman’s son then slashed the suspect with a sharp object. — Bernama