Suspected toxic gas poisoning leaves one maintenance worker dead, two injured

IPOH: A Bangladeshi man died while two others were injured, believed be due to inhaling toxic gas near a petrol station at Kilometre 6, Ipoh-Lumut Highway at about 7.30pm yesterday.

Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Department chief Sharudi Muhamad Halil said the two survivors, one a local and the other also Bangladeshi, have been hospitalised at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

He said the trio were doing maintenance work on underground gas pipes when the incident happened.

“When the Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the location ten minutes later, all the victims had been extricated by members of the public.

“As a security measure, the Fire and Rescue department closed the manhole they had gone through. One of the victims was not breathing and without a pulse. He was pronounced dead by a medical officer,” he told reporters at the scene.

Sharudi said the Fire and Rescue Department’s hazardous materials (Hazmat) team from Pasir Putih station was instructed to analyse gas in the channel.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police, he said, adding all three workers identity had yet to be ascertained. - Bernama