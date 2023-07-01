Suspects in PJ carjacking incident nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three men believed to be behind a carjacking incident near an apartment in Petaling Jaya here on Thursday.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the 2.05 am incident, a 25-year-old man was approached by the parang-wielding suspects on two motorcycles.

One of them then fled with the victim’s Perodua Myvi car.

He said the suspects, aged between 32 and 39, were arrested separately at a hotel in Bandar Sunway and at an apartment in Puchong early yesterday.

“We also recovered the victim’s car in Section 27, Shah Alam,” he said when contacted by Bernama today. - Bernama