Syamsul Yusof files for nusyuz against Puteri Sarah

KUALA LUMPUR: Film director Syamsul Yusof today filed a nusyuz (disobedient) application against his wife, actress Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin (Puteri Sarah) at the Gombak Timur Syariah Lower Court, here.

Syamsul, whose real name is Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, 39 filed the application against Puteri Sarah, 38, before the Syariah Court Registrar, Harun Hashim at 3.10pm.

According to his statement of claim, Mohd Shamsul said the defendant would often contact her ex-lover thus disrupting his (Puteri Sarah’s ex-lover) marriage.

Syamsul also claimed that the defendant had left his side for more than two years against his will, saying that he had used various measures and made efforts to persuade Puteri Sarah to return home, but she refused and made untrue and slanderous statements against him.

Syamsul is seeking the court’s declaration that his wife has committed nusyuz since October 2020 and that she is not entitled to receive maintenance payment.

The application was made under Section 60 (2) of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 and Section 61(3) (b)(i) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

Earlier, Syamsul’s counsel, syariah lawyer Azmi Tan Seri Dr Mohd Rais informed that they would submit a summons to Puteri Sarah soon, adding that the case mention has been fixed on April 6.

Meanwhile, Syamsul told reporters that his aim was to save their marriage for the sake of their children.

On Jan 16, Puteri Sarah filed for divorce under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Act (Federal Territories) 1984.

However, on March 7, Syariah lawyer Roshdan Sujak, representing Syamsul, said his client had received the divorce application but did not agree to the divorce.

Puteri Sarah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, then requested for the application to go through the family arbitration process without going through the Reconciliation Committee (JKP), to which Roshdan objected, saying that the matter should go through the JKP first.

Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court Judge Akmaluddin Ilyas then ordered the couple to appoint their representative as a member of the JKP after finding that there were no unusual circumstances in Puteri Sarah’s application. - Bernama