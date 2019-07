PETALING JAYA: It will soon be mandatory for all employers to provide allowances to those undergoing their practical training in the industry.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced today that the policy would be introduced and implemented in the government sector first, pending approval from a special Cabinet meeting on youth issues that will sit soon.

He said the proposal would eventually be expanded to the private sector as well.

“Based on the Cabinet’s decision today, the requirement to pay allowances to trainees (intern) will be introduced by the government. This allowances will be in line with a circular that will be issued to all ministries and agencies.

“This is the beginning to make paid internship mandatory, and I hope it will be a standard in the country for both the public and private sectors,” he said in a statement today.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to hold a special Cabinet meeting to discuss youth issues soon. We will finalise the full plan in this meeting, where will also discuss about the private sector,” he added.

Syed Saddiq pointed out that currently, many government agencies do not pay allowances to their interns, with payments by the private sector also done only on a voluntarily basis.

He added that the ministry would also introduce a minimum allowance rate depending on several criteria, that will be announced soon.

“The payment scheme will be evaluated based on several criteria, and it will be implemented for the convenience of the interns.

“This rate will depend on the ministries and agencies, as well as the level of internship. For instance, if the practical training is done before graduating, a minimum RM15 per day will be set, while those under the Daily Part-Time Workers (PSH) category will be paid RM54 per day,” he said.

Following Dewan Rakyat’s approval to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 last week, youth social media users have urged Syed Saddiq to now turn his attention to the issue of internship allowances, with many complaining of either being paid too little or not getting paid at all.

The minister has vowed to look into the matter, and had said on Monday that the allowances were necessary in order to reduce the financial burdens of those undergoing the training programme.