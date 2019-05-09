Syndicate issuing fake temporary employment visit passes busted

PUTRAJAYA: Two locations in Kuala Lumpur believed to be the usual areas where a syndicate issuing temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) operates, were raided by the Immigration Department on Tuesday, said its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

In the operation, a 21-year-old Myanmar citizen believed to be the mastermind was arrested along with a compatriot suspected to be a customer, he said.

“The first suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under Section 12(1) (a) of the Passport Act 1966, while the other suspect was was believed to have committed an offence under Section 56(1) (A)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, “ he said in a statement here.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, the syndicate had been issuing PLKS by using fake foreign workers’ quota approval and issuing irregular visa with reference (VDR).

Surveillance carried out by the Intelligence, Special Operations and Analysis division found that the syndicate had been active since February 2019, he said.

“The syndicate charged customers RM6,500 for new applications under the service and construction sectors including fomema, RM5,500 for other sectors including fomema and RM2,350 + RM600 for extension and fomema,“ he said.

Two computers, a laptop, 48 company ??chops, 213 passports, RM8,000 cash and a vehicle belonging to a syndicate member were seized in the raid. — Bernama