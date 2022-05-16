T’ganu govt paying attention to water supply issue during festive season: MB

MARANG: The Terengganu government is paying close attention to the issue of water supply disruption that often occurs in some areas, especially during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said he expected that the issue could be resolved in a year or two and among the matters being discussed at the state government level was the construction of new water treatment plants.

“The water supply disruption is not the same in every area. Some may be due to the high tide phenomenon, burst pipes and so on.

“We did expect the problem to occur during Hari Raya due to the influx of holidaymakers and visitors to the state and in fact, we did face some problems every year,” he told reporters at the Rhu Rendang state constituency Aidilfitri celebration here today.

The Rhu Rendang assemblyman said he also believed in the ability of Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In another development, Ahmad Samsuri said the residents’ request to rebuild the wooden footbridge linking Kampung Pulau Sekati and Kampung Paloh in Kuala Terengganu to replace the old bridge that was destroyed during the floods last February, would be discussed at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

However, he said the meeting would also consider other mechanisms to assist the residents of the two villages.

“We will look at the best option, the most immediate and economical,” he added.

For the record, the wooden footbridge was built in 1992 and had served pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, before a concrete bridge was built in 2017. - Bernama