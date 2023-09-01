T’ganu police contingent suffers RM1m losses due to floods

JERTIH: A total of 154 police personnel and civil servants of the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters were affected by the floods last month, which caused a total loss of RM1 million.

State police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said of this total, Besut District Police Headquarters (IPD) personnel recorded the highest number of affected individuals at 93.

“It involves those who had evacuated to the temporary relief centres (PPS) and whose houses were flooded,“ he told reporters after handing over donations of school supplies to 200 students affected by the floods today.

The aid was for students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pusat, SK Lubuk Kawah, and SK Alor Keladi in Besut district, he said, adding the aid was also distributed to the families of the affected police personnel.

Meanwhile, he said four police bits and stations in several districts in the state were damaged by the floods on Dec 18 that also affected more than 40,000 victims across Terengganu.

According to him, the affected stations are Kuala Jengai Police Station in Dungun, Manir Police Station and Tenang Police Station, Hulu Besut and Jertih Traffic Police Station. - Bernama