T Nhaveen murder case: All 5 accused discharged

PETALING JAYA: All five involved in the murder of T Nhaveen in 2017 were found to be not guilty at the High Court in Penang today (Sept 3).

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Justice Radzi Hamid, who announced his decision this morning, acquitted and discharged all five including two juveniles.

The five S Gopinaath, 30, J Ragesuthan, 22, S Gokulan, 22, and two juveniles had been accused of murdering Nhaveen, then 18, at a park on Jalan Bunga Raya between 11pm and midnight on June 9, 2017.

Apart from the alleged murder, all five were also charged with committing grievous assault on Nhaveen’s friend, T Previin, 19 at the time, near the Karpal Singh Learning Centre in Bukit Gelugor on the same night.

On the other hand, Nhaveen was allegedly beaten by all five of the accused and died days later after being brain dead.

Four years later on May 3, 2021, the trial began, following numerous postponements.