KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji made a profit of RM61.1 million from the disposal of assets worth RM1.2 billion as of June 30, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fuziah said Tabung Haji made RM27.9 million from selling RM803.9 million worth of shares, RM25.3 million from the sale of financial instruments worth RM405.3 million and RM7.9 million from selling real estate worth RM10.4 million.

In response to question from Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) on the state of Tabung Haji’s revenue, she said other earnings came through dividends, lease arrangements and bank deposits.

Fuziah said that in the first half of 2019, Tabung Haji made RM1.3 billion mainly from fixed deposit income investments, RM292 million from real estate investments and RM199 million from Islamic financial instruments.

As a result, she said, net profit rose to RM815 million on the back of continuous cost-cutting measures.