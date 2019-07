MAKKAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is complying with measures by the Saudi Arabia government to ban the use of liquefied gas for cooking in all Holy Sites during this Haj season.

TH Operations Manager (Catering) Mohd Nober Kassim said all seven contract kitchens under TH are complying with the measures and that TH is committed towards ensuring compliance especially during the Masyair period of the Haj.

“Cooking during the Masyair period will be handled by the Masyair Operations Manager who will make sure all cooking comply with the measures,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Alwafa Catering and Services Manager Ahmad Abdullah, who operates one of the TH contract kitchens, at the same press conference said the measures will not have a direct effect on his operations for the time being.

“There is no problem for us in the kitchen, it has some effect for the hotels in the Holy Land. But in future, the government want us to use electric stoves and we will comply with that,” he said.

Last Sunday (July 14), the Saudi Press Agency reported that Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, had imposed the ban for the safety of pilgrims to perform their rituals in a safe and tranquil manner. — Bernama