Tabung Haji to focus on six areas including governance, operational efficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has set its focus on six areas with emphasis to be given to governance and operational efficiency in efforts to strengthen the Islamic institution for future prospects.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff said TH’s key agenda would include strengthening the deposit and pilgrimage management, human resources and its subsidiaries.

He said TH would be governed based on environment, social and governance (ESG) concept which also the basis of its current investment portfolio that would contribute to better performance.

“Sometimes, we only see TH in the short-term context and that’s why we want to continue to strengthen TH so that when it’s our grandchildren’s turn to interact with TH, they will receive the same services and benefits.

“For that reason, we are focusing on making TH a respected Islamic institution for achievement and governance as TH is the institution that governs those who want to perform the pilgrimage, the money we receive is for religious purpose and we should honour that responsibility and respect the mandate,” he told a recent media conference.

On the hajj operation, Nik Mohd Hasyudeen said TH would constantly improve the quality of services for the comfort of the pilgrims, that include carrying out post-mortem session after completion of each pilgrimage season and to enable the institution to plan ahead for next year.

Meanwhile, in terms of human resource matters, TH is committed to facilitate a stable and sustainable governance through human capital investment such as the ‘professional Mukmin (believers)’ programme which provides training and courses to enhance efficiency and professionalism of its staff.

In addition, he said, TH subsidiaries would also be supervised in greater detail to strengthen the Muslim and halal economy, while ensuring benefits of the savings to be distributed to the people.

“One of our most important investments is called strategic investment carried out by our subsidiaries such as Bank Islam, takaful companies, TH plantations, TH travel and we emphasise on the importance of strengthening our subsidiaries for the future.

“For example, Bank Islam is now actively helping small and medium-sized businesses because the sector is important for the country’s economic growth and the performance of the takaful company is encouraging so we need to expand our steps in takaful sector to enable traders who deal with both domestic and international markets to protect their assets,” he said. — Bernama