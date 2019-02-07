Tabung Harapan at RM202 million, to be used to pay federal govt debt

PUTRAJAYA: The Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) has accumulated a total of RM202.72 million, and the money will be used in paying the federal government debt, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

He said the exact amount stood at RM202,716,775.10 as of Jan 14, 2019, the closing date of the account after the period of receiving contributions was extended by two weeks from Dec 31, 2018, in compliance with a Cabinet decision made on Jan 2 following positive feedback from Malaysians.

“Contributions made after the period will not be credited into the account and will be returned to the contributors,” he said in a statement.

Lim said the Finance Ministry was in the process of closing the account before it was audited by the National Audit Department.

“The total contribution will be used for the paying of the federal government debt,” he said.

Lim said that to ensure that the management of Tabung Harapan was carried out orderly and with integrity, an Accounts Committee chaired by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir would determine the use of the money from the fund in accordance with the procedures set out in the THM Trust Deed.

“The government records its sincere appreciation to all Malaysians who have contributed to THM,” he said, adding that it reflected the loyalty and love of Malaysians for their homeland.

“It also encourages the government to work hard to solve the debt problem inherited by the government,” he said.

Tabung Harapan Malaysia was established by the government on May 30 last year to receive donations and contributions to help the government manage the national debt. — Bernama