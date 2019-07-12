Tag, lanyard system ensure safety of haj pilgrims in Makkah

MADINAH: The Tabung Haji Board (TH) will use a system of colour-coded tags and lanyards for the haj season this year to ensure the safety of Malaysian pilgrims in Makkah.

Head of the TH 2019 haj facilitating team Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abd Rahman said through the system, every pilgrim will be given a tag and a lanyard according to their hostels.

The 14 TH hotels will be divided into four zones – A, B, C and D – and the colour of their tags and lanyards will make it easier for TH patrol teams to determine the pilgrims’ hostels.

“The pilgrims who perform their first umrah will also be given lanyards of differing colours. The design will help us identify the pilgrims from afar,” he said in a press conference held in Makkah.

A total of 30,200 Malaysians are due to perform the pilgrimage this year, aided by 640 TH staff.

Syed Saleh said with this system the TH patrol teams will be able to identify the pilgrims from far and can take quick action if any are found outside their zones.

“This will make it easier for the patrol teams and hostel management to guide the pilgrims back to their lodgings,” he said.

Syed Saleh added that the TH teams will conduct 24-hour patrols at Masjidil Haram to ensure the safety of Malaysian pilgrims and to provide immediate medical assistance. — Bernama