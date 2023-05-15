Taib Mahmud: Close ties with federal govt will bring many benefits to the people

KUCHING: Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today said that the close ties between the Sarawak Government and the federal Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will continue to bring many benefits to the people.

“I am happy that with the support of the Sarawak Government, the Unity Government can be formed. InsyaAllah, a stable government will be able to bring many benefits to the people.

“I also hope that the Unity Government will quickly resolve Sarawak’s demands in accordance with the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63), the IGC (Inter-Governmental Committee) Report, Sarawak Constitution and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the Unity Government led by Anwar will be able to bring Malaysia to greater heights.

In his address when opening the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 19th State Assembly here today, Abdul Taib said the Sarawak Government under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had introduced strategic development initiatives to boost the state’s economy.

In fact, he said the new economy based on green technology has also attracted a lot of investment to Sarawak in addition to being able to help protect and preserve the environment.

“Carbon business and research by the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre has produced new economic resources that will double not only Sarawak’s income but the talent of Sarawak’s children specifically in the fields of service and health.

“Sarawak practices an open economy, and many business opportunities and quality jobs are provided. Therefore, I call on the people, especially the young people, to improve their knowledge and skills,” he said.

Abdul Taib said the people’s rights will also always be preserved whether in the political, economic or social fields which are seen as pillars of racial unity and tolerance.

The State Assembly sitting will run for eight days until May 24 with three bills to be tabled namely the Supplementary Supply Bill 2022, Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) and Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023.

A total of 375 questions have been listed to be raised at the sitting, 305 of which are as oral questions and 70 others for written answers - Bernama