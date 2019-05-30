Tailor fined RM3,500 for humiliating acquaintance’ s daughter on Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR: A tailor was fined RM3,500 in default six months jail by the Ampang Magistrate Court here today after he pleaded guilty after humiliating the daughter of his female acquaintance at Instagram social media, last month.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the punishment on Mohamad Nadzreenkusairi Shariff, 37, who was charged for humiliating a 37-year-old woman’s honour until it affected the victim’s moral by posting her daughter’s photograph with abusive words on his Instagram.

The offence was committed in a condominium in Jalan Pandan Indah here between April 29 to 30 under Section 509 Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail of five years or fine or both.

Earlier, the accused who was unrepresented sought a light sentence, saying he did not have a permanent income because he was a self-employed tailor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria, however, insisted on a deterrent sentence, saying it should serve as a lesson for him to be more careful in posting statements on social media.

According to the facts of the case, the victim only realized on the status that has been uploaded on Instagram after receiving a “direct message” from one of the Instagram (IG) users.

The victim then immediately asked the accused to delete the status. The accused, who removed the picture with the words, however, refused to delete his IG story, and a police report was made against the accused.

He paid the fine. — Bernama