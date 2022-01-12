Taiwan reopens border to Mandarin students without scholarships

PETALING JAYA: To meet the demand of foreigners wanting to study Mandarin in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Centre, Taiwan (CECC) has approved the entry of non-scholarship students enrolled in Mandarin programmes for six months or longer starting March 1, 2022, under strict compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The students can register the Mandarin programmes at the language centres approved by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) and apply for a “Resident Visa for Studying Mandarin Chinese”.

The schools will begin applying with the Overseas Students Attendance System on behalf of their students starting Feb 14, 2022.

This policy is implemented in accordance with the MOE’s entry regulations for foreign students, while the quarantine and pandemic prevention measures are implemented in accordance with the latest instructions and guidelines announced by CECC.

Students are advised to keep in close touch with their schools for the latest SOPs and relevant arrangements.

As an ideal place for international students who want to learn the Mandarin Chinese language, Taiwan embraces a comprehensive and excellent mandarin learning environment with a large number of professional Mandarin Language centres and teachers all over the island, offering courses from beginner to advance with entertaining and effective teaching skills.

Students could enjoy learning while experiencing amazing local food and fascinating historic sites in Taiwan.

For information regarding the mandarin courses and free learning resources, please visit Taiwan Mandarin Educational Resources Centre (https://ogme.edu.tw/ ) (https://lmit.edu.tw).

For further information regarding study in Taiwan, visit the website of Education Division (https://www.edutwmy.com). For inquiries, please contact Education Division at 03-2162 3228, 03-2161 4439 ext. 178/184 or email: malaysia@mail.moe.gov.tw.